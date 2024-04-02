List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday)
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi
- Army Medical Corps Raising Day
- World Party Day
- World Aquatic Animal Day
- American Circus Day
- A Drop of Water is a Grain of Gold
- Armenian Appreciation Day
- Birth Anniversary of National Artist Lino Brocka
- Day of Hope
- Don't Go to Work Unless it's a Fun Day
- Fan Dance Day
- Fish Fingers and Custard Day
- Independent Artist Day™
- National Chocolate Mousse Day
- National Childhelp Day of Hope
- National Film Score Day
- National Find a Rainbow Day
- National Grey Day
- National Inspiring Joy Day
- National Pro-Life T-Shirt Day
- National Tweed Day
- National Walking Day
- NCCA Anniversary
- Paraprofessional Appreciation Day
- Pony Express Day
- Weed Out Hate Day
- World Cloud Security Day
