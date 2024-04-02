List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi

Army Medical Corps Raising Day

World Party Day

World Aquatic Animal Day

American Circus Day

A Drop of Water is a Grain of Gold

Armenian Appreciation Day

Birth Anniversary of National Artist Lino Brocka

Day of Hope

Don't Go to Work Unless it's a Fun Day

Fan Dance Day

Fish Fingers and Custard Day

Independent Artist Day™

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Childhelp Day of Hope

National Film Score Day

National Find a Rainbow Day

National Grey Day

National Inspiring Joy Day

National Pro-Life T-Shirt Day

National Tweed Day

National Walking Day

NCCA Anniversary

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Pony Express Day

Weed Out Hate Day

World Cloud Security Day

