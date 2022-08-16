Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India, was the first Non-Congress leader to have completed his term. He was well-known for initiating the Pokhran nuclear tests and improving relations between India and Pakistan. He also co-founded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was its renowned senior leader. Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16, 2018, due to prolonged age-related illness. As India observes Atal Bihari Vajpayee Punyatithi 2022, here are his inspirational quotes, poems and sayings to commemorate the great personality on his fourth death anniversary.

Inspirational Quotes, Poems and Sayings by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Quote (File Image)

WORDS!

Quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File Image)

Poetry by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee poems (Photo Credits: File Image)

Poems for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Punyatithi 2022

Atal Bihari Vajpayee poetry (Photo Credits: File Image)

Important Sayings by The Former Prime Minister of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sayings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)