Sharad Navratri 2022 is coming to a close and devotees have followed the tradition of watching Ramlila performed by artists on all days. Navratri 2022 began on September 26 and will end with Dussehra celebrations on October 5. One such significant Ramlila, which is a re-enactment of the episodes depicted in the Ramayana of Lord Rama’s life, is Ayodhya ki Ramleela, and devotees wait eagerly to watch it. For the 10th-day performance of Ayodhya ki Ramleela, you can visit Doordarshan's YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel on October 4, Tuesday. The live streaming for Ayodhya ki Ramleela 2022 Day 10 starts at 7 PM and you can check the video below for more details of the event. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 9 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Performance by Artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort.

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 9 Live Streaming Online

