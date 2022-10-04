Ayudha Puja is celebrated annually on the ninth day of Navratri. The Hindu festival is celebrated popularly in South India, mainly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The observance is also known as Astra Puja or Shastra Puja, when people worship all the tools, objects and machines that play an essential part in their lives. Folks also took to Twitter to share the greetings of the holy day; we have compiled Ayudha Puja 2022 greetings, Happy Ayudha Puja 2022 messages, images and quotes shared by netizens below.

Ayudha Puja 2022 Tweets

Ayudha Puja 2022 Greetings

Shastra Puja 2022 Messages

Astra Puja 2022 Quotes

May #knowledge be thy weapon, supported by 5 senses and 5 organs of action. with these #weapons, may we execute our righteous actions and fight the obstacles as we march towards victory. I worship these for #Ayudhapooja #saraswatipooja #knowledgeispower pic.twitter.com/LSdFzPH7Pm — Balaraman Sriram (@ibala72) October 4, 2022

