Mumbai, July 20: Bakrid or Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India tomorrow, July 21. Bakrid is a occasion to cook and share mouthwatering dishes made of meat. If you are looking for recipes that you can serve to your loved ones and guests on Eid al-Adha, scroll down. We have a list of Bakra Eid special recipes and methods to cook them. Have a delicious Bakrid ahead. Eid al-Adha 2021: From Bakrid in India to Eid-el-Kabir in Egypt, How Eid Al-Adha is Celebrated in Different Countries Across the Globe.

Bakra Eid Special Recipes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)