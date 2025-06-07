On the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2025, today, June 7, politicians and netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend Bakrid's greetings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Eid Mubarak!" while the Congress party extended Bakrid's greetings. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his post wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bakrid." In addition to politicians and political parties, even netizens shared greetings of Eid al-Adha, also called Bakra Eid or Bakrid. Meanwhile, devotees across the country thronged to mosques today to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha. Bakrid Mubarak 2025: Devotees Gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi To Offer Namaz, Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Watch Video).

Eid Mubarak!

ঈদ মোবারক! ঈদ-উল-আযহা উপলক্ষে সকলকে জানাই আমার আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 6, 2025

Wishing You All Joy and Countless Blessings

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May this blessed occasion bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Wishing you all joy and countless blessings. pic.twitter.com/Wk8leXjl2U — Congress (@INCIndia) June 7, 2025

Hyderabad City Police extends warm greetings on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). May this holy occasion bring you closer to your family and deepen your faith. Let us all celebrate with harmony and respect for one another. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/ms6iWdoP31 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 7, 2025

Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May this blessed occasion bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Wishing you all joy and countless blessings. pic.twitter.com/OQQjLbo37E — Naga Sitaramulu (@SitaramuluNaga) June 7, 2025

May This Eid al-Adha Bring You Peace, Happiness, and Prosperity

బక్రీద్ పండుగ త్యాగం, భక్తి, విశ్వాసానికి ప్రతీక.. మహ్మద్ ప్రవక్త బోధించిన సమైక్యతను, సోదర భావాన్ని అందరూ అనుసరించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తూ.. ముస్లిం సోదర, సోదరీమణులందరికీ బక్రీద్ పర్వదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. May this Eid al-Adha bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/HMDYz9MJ8x — Jagadish Reddy G (@jagadishBRS) June 7, 2025

Eid al-Adha Celebrates the Noble Values of Selfless Sacrifice, Trust, and Forgiveness

Eid al-Adha celebrates the noble values of selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. As we celebrate this joyous occasion, may we all unite to foster stronger fraternity and work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society. Eid Mubarak ! pic.twitter.com/TU2pqEaPIH — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 7, 2025

