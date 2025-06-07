On the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2025, today, June 7, politicians and netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend Bakrid's greetings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Eid Mubarak!" while the Congress party extended Bakrid's greetings. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his post wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bakrid." In addition to politicians and political parties, even netizens shared greetings of Eid al-Adha, also called Bakra Eid or Bakrid. Meanwhile, devotees across the country thronged to mosques today to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha. Bakrid Mubarak 2025: Devotees Gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi To Offer Namaz, Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Watch Video).

