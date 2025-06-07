Eid Mubarak! Eid-ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Bakrid or Bakra Eid, is the second most significant festival in the Islamic calendar, following Eid-al-Fitr. Bakrid 2025 in India is on June 7. The festival commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and belief in Allah by agreeing to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, who is replaced with a lamb as a divine act of mercy, symbolising sacrifice and surrender to God’s will. Sharing Bakrid Mubarak 2025 wishes and Happy Eid-ul-Adha greetings is a common ritual to make the festival even more memorable. Hence, we bring you Bakra Eid 2025 messages, Eid-al-Adha quotes, HD images, GIFs and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Bakrid Mubarak Wishes

Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Adha Images

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid ul-Adha Greetings

Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakra Eid Messages

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak Greetings

Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak GIFs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)