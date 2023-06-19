The moon for Dhul Hijjah month has been sighted in many parts of India. Accordingly, Bakrid 2023 date in India has been decided. Dhul Hijjah month shall begin from June 20. Eid Ul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in India. The moon has also been sighted in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh will also celebrate Eid Ul Adha on June 29. In Saudi Arabia, however, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 28. Eid Ul Azha 2023 Moon Sighting in India Live News Updates: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in Many Parts of India, Eid al-Adha on June 29.

Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in India

Eid Ul Adha Will Be on June 29

#Zilhaj Cresent moon has been #Sighted today in India, Arafa Will be on 28th & Eid ul Adha Will be on 29th June.#EidUlAdha2023 pic.twitter.com/omCu5bydTS — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) June 19, 2023

Eid Ul Azha 2023 Moon Sighted in India

The crescent moon🌙 #DhulHijjah #India May Allah accept from us and you the righteous deeds performed in the blessed first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, and grant the Hujjaj a safe and accepted #Hajj 🕋 pic.twitter.com/zwAQmMRjud — Imran Ali Mohammed (@ImranAli_Asad) June 19, 2023

