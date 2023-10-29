Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2023, or Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023, will be celebrated on November 1. Chhattisgarh was made the 26th state of the country on November 1, 2000. Earlier, it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. In ancient times, Chhattisgarh was known as Dakshina Kosala, which was renamed Ratanpur during the Mughal period. However, during the reign of the Maratha Empire, the name Chhattisgarh became famous and appeared first in an official document in 1795. Here are Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 wishes, greetings and HD wallpapers to share on Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2023. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Greetings

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wallpapers

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2023 Wishes

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2023 Greetings

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)