Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is a Buddhist festival which marks the day Dr BR Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism along with his followers. Dr Ambedkar took the pledge of renouncing Hinduism on October 14, 1956. Since that day is now called Ashoka Vijayadashami, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 will be celebrated on Vijayadashami, which falls on October 5. Some people also like to celebrate it on the date he renounced Hinduism, which is on October 14. Buddhists celebrate this day by heading to Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi monument every year to mark the event when Dr BR Ambedkar and his six lakh followers also accepted Buddhism. To observe this special occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes with everyone you know. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Historic Event on Dussehra.

