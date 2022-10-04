Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, also known as Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day, is marked yearly to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's renouncement of Hinduism and conversion to Buddhism. On October 14 1956, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his approximately 600,000 followers accepted Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. Even though the conversion took place on October 14, Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas, which marks the occasion, is celebrated on Ashoka Vijayadashami or Dussehra every year. As per the Gregorian calendar, the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, October 5, as Dussehra 2022 falls on the same date. Here's our compilation of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 messages, HD images, quotes and Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day 2022 messages.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 Quotes

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day 2022 HD Images

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2022 Wishes

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 SMS

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)