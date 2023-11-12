In Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali by expressing gratitude to the security forces, stating, "I come and celebrate Diwali every year with our security forces." PM Modi emphasised his unique connection to the festival, saying, "It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, the festival is where our security forces are." The Prime Minister revealed a longstanding tradition, stating, "I have not celebrated any Diwali for the last 30-35 years when I was not with you people." PM Modi highlighted his commitment, noting that even before becoming PM, he visited border areas to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha, Hails Unwavering Courage of Security Forces (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi's Diwali Tradition

#WATCH | Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I come and celebrate Diwali every year with our security forces. It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, the festival is where our security forces are...I have not celebrated any Diwali for… pic.twitter.com/ebXl08V4Mi — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

