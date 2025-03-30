Islamic authorities in countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some other countries like Malaysia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Singapore and South Africa will announce the date of Eid 2025 today, March 30. They will meet this evening, also called Chand Raat, and decide whether the crescent moon is visible. The sighting of moon will mark end of Ramzan or Ramadan and March 31 will be the first day of Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446). Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. In case the moon remains invisible, Ramzan shall complete 30 days and Eid will be observed on April 01. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia Confirmed: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA, Muslims To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 30.

Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Date

