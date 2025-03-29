Muslims in Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 tomorrow, March 30. It has been announced that the moon has been sighted. Therefore, Ramadan 1446 now ends and Shawwal 1446 begins. Since Eid is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the festival falls on March 30. Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr is one of the two major festivals celebarted by Muslims globally. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Eid al-Fitr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025. May Allāh accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn. pic.twitter.com/JHxLWE3r61 — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 29, 2025

