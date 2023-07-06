The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Ghadir, which is important to Shia Muslims globally, is observed a few days after the widely observed Eid al-Adha. It marks the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib, Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law, as the Prophet's successor. It is believed that Prophet Muhammed made the announcement near the pond (Ghadir) Khumm. Eid al-Ghadir 2023 will be celebrated from July 6 to July 7. As we observe the significant Islamic event of Eid al-Ghadir 2023, netizens shared messages and wishes on social media. This Year's Haj Was Held in Sweltering Heat, and for Those Serving Pilgrims There Was Little Relief.

Eid al-Ghadir Wishes

Eid al-Ghadir Greetings

Feast of Guardianship

Eid al-Ghadir Images

Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Messages

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)