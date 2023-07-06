The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Ghadir, which is important to Shia Muslims globally, is observed a few days after the widely observed Eid al-Adha. It marks the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib, Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law, as the Prophet's successor. It is believed that Prophet Muhammed made the announcement near the pond (Ghadir) Khumm. Eid al-Ghadir 2023 will be celebrated from July 6 to July 7. As we observe the significant Islamic event of Eid al-Ghadir 2023, netizens shared messages and wishes on social media. This Year's Haj Was Held in Sweltering Heat, and for Those Serving Pilgrims There Was Little Relief.

Eid al-Ghadir Wishes

Eid al-Ghadir Greetings

Heartiest Greeting to the community on Eid e Akbar, Eid Al Ghadeer. We thank Almighty for the Love of Imam Ali as and his Progeny! حصہ میں شیخ تیرے ہیں مایوسیاں تمام شاہ نجف کو مل‌گیا منبر غدیر کا شیر خدا رسول خدا مل گٸے جسے ہے بے نیاز سب سے قلندر غدیر کا#Ghadir#غدير 🌷🌷🌷 pic.twitter.com/zN3B0FDgcB — Shia Products (@ShiaProducts) July 5, 2023

Feast of Guardianship

IMAM KHOMEINI ON EID Al- #GHADIR#Eid al-Ghadir is the feast of guardianship and trusteeship, and the righteous guardians of affairs, those who follow what #God Almighty has permitted and forbidden, those who enjoin good and forbid what is #evil. + — Lady Maasuma (@ladyMaasuma) July 5, 2023

Eid al-Ghadir Images

While congratulating the advent of #Eid_al_Ghadir, kindly be informed that on this blessed occasion, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai will be closed on Friday, July 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/OEXuT3pwit — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) July 5, 2023

Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Messages

Eid Al Ghadir is the third but the greatest Eid for all Muslims that signifies the COMPLETION OF THE ENTIRE RELIGION OF ISLAM as Prophet Muhammad (s)’s mission of Prophecy comes to an end, receiving his last revelation of Qur’an on Ghadir Khumm, and marking the beginning of pic.twitter.com/VvrLmLFyXO — Ibne Hussain (@hyssn12) July 4, 2023

