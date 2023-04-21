US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday marked the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid Ul Fitr and extended Eid greetings to those who are celebrating the festival. President Biden, in a tweet, wished a joyous holiday filled with community and compassion. "As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, Jill and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the United States and across the world," Biden tweeted. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Wishes: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Extends Eid Greetings (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden Extends Greetings:

As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, Jill and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the United States and across the world. We wish you a joyous holiday filled with community and compassion. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/uha0qdg85o — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2023

