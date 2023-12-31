Happy New Year 2024 in advance. Just in a matter of a few hours, the first country will enter the New Year 2024. But which is the first country to celebrate New Year? New Year 2024 will be welcomed by the easternmost island of Oceania first. The tiny Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati will welcome January 1, 10 am GMT or 3.30 pm IST on December 31. Following this, the New Year will be celebrated in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea. And what about the last country to enter New Year 2024? The last country to welcome 2024 will be Baker Island, where midnight will strike at 5.50 pm IST. Check out the list of countries to enter first and last into the New Year according to Indian Standard Time (IST). New Year's Eve 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Wishes Happy NYE As The Countdown to New Year 2024 Begins.

Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones

