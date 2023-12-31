The last Google Doodle of 2023 is here as Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve and looks forward to a fresh start in 2024. The New Year’s Eve 2023 Google Doodle adds a touch of sparkle and brightness to kickstart the new year on a positive note. In the description, Google Doodle wrote "3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!" It further stated "This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year’s resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between." Most Searched Playground Answers: Here Are 25 'Search Trends' Hidden in Interactive Google Doodle Game (Watch Video).

New Year’s Eve 2023 Google Doodle

New Year’s Eve 2023 Google Doodle (Photo Credit- Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)