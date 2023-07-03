According to the Panchang, Guru Purnima commemorates Veda Vyasa's birthday, who wrote the Hindu epic Mahabharata and appeared in it as a figure. In accordance with the Hindu Calendar, it occurs on a full moon day during the Ashadha month. Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3 this year. As we observe the festival that celebrates the bond between a teacher and a student, netizens share their heartfelt wishes and greetings on social media. Guru Purnima Images 2023 & Wishes: Positive Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, SMS and HD Wallpapers to Celebrate Hindu Festival.

Guru Purnima 2023

Wishing all a very blessed #GuruPurnima and grateful thanksgiving to all those who have been my teachers over the years 🙏🏻#GuruPurnima2023 pic.twitter.com/NeFlvGdTKI — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 3, 2023

Guru Purnima 2023 Wishes

"On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I extend my warmest greetings to all. Lets remember and pay our gratitude to our Gurus who inspired us, mentored us and shaped our lives by imparting knowledge, ethics and values."- Governor Ravi pic.twitter.com/ssrp0b10dw — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) July 3, 2023

Guru Purnima Greetings

குரு அருள் இல்லையேல் திரு அருள் இல்லை. On this special day, I wish you find the perfect guidance and inspiration from your guru. #GuruPurnima greetings to all of you. pic.twitter.com/lxtswQQiXu — Anand Vaishnov (@prism_anand) July 3, 2023

Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 🙏 On this day, it is said, Lord Shiva shared his wisdom with people and became the first known guru. Also Maharishi Ved Vyasa, author of the vedas, was born on Guru Purnima #GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/sXcJEDs1dy — Raman (@SaffronDelhite) July 3, 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023!

Happy Gurupoornima In Sanskrit 'Guru' means someone or something that dispairs darkness. Guru is an element that is a source of light that ends the darkness.#gurupurnima #arunhegde #vidwanarunhegde #GuruPurnima2023 pic.twitter.com/JO43WpJEFc — Arun Hegde (@arun_hegade) July 2, 2023

