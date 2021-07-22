Check some of the best songs and roles from Hindi Bollywood movies which you can relate to your gurus and teachers on this Guru Purnima. Here is the best playlist for the special day.

The must have song for Guru Purnima is 'Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara'- Watch the Guru Purnima mantra in Sanskrit with lyrics below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)