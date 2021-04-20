Happy Durga Ashtami 2021! The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is also called Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. Worshipping Goddess Adi Shakti Jagadamba on Ashtami Tithi is said to be done on this day. While the celebrations may have scaled down this year because of the second wave, netizens are celebrating on social media with friends and family by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures.

