Happy Durga Ashtami 2021! The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is also called Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. Worshipping Goddess Adi Shakti Jagadamba on Ashtami Tithi is said to be done on this day. While the celebrations may have scaled down this year because of the second wave, netizens are celebrating on social media with friends and family by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2021! Netizens Share Wishes & Greetings:

May the divine blessings of the goddess of power, Maa Durga, be with you on always! Jai Mata Di! Best wishes for #DurgaAshtami pic.twitter.com/oz7d0PNFBq — Pradeep Mahaur (@Pradeep_Mahaur) April 20, 2021

Ashtami

Nine evenings of prayer and celebrations may maa always bless you with happiness and joy may all your problems leave you may maa durga give you the courage to fight all evils. Happy #DurgaAshtami जय श्री दुर्गा माता 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Je2d1zIqkw — Ajay Soni(AJ) (@ajays_09) April 20, 2021

Durga Ashtami 2021

My best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Durga ashtami. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1rDRw35Nx — Krishan Nehra (@Krishan15269864) April 20, 2021

