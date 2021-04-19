Durga Ashtami is the annual celebration on the eighth day of Navratri celebration. Navratri is celebrated four times a year, at the beginning of every new season. However, there are two important Navratri observances - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Durga Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri 2021 will be celebrated on April 20. Durga Ashtami 2021 celebrations are sure to include sharing of Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

Navratri celebrations revolve around commemorating Goddess Shakti and all her different forms. Durga Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, the form of Goddess Parvati that symbolises intelligence and peace. Durga Ashtami 2021 celebration is usually filled with various fun festivities. People also invite children to their homes to offer prasad, as they are considered to symbolise Goddess Shakti. Observing stringent Navratri fast, visiting temples, dressing up in colourful clothes are all common practices in this festive season.

The celebration of Chaitra Navratri has always been on a comparatively smaller scale and Durgashtami 2021 will also be commemorated with close family. However, the festive spirit of this day can easily be spread online by sharing Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Chaitra Navratri 2021: Performing Durga Ashtami Puja at Home amid COVID-19? Here Are Ways to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga Without Inviting Kanjaks Home.

Durga Ashtami 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Durga Ashtami 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Enrich Your Life and Fill Your Home and Heart With Happiness and Joy. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Maa Durga bless you with a healthy and happy life. Happy Ashtami!

Durga Ashtami 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Mata rani aapke ghar aur jeevan mein khushiyaan laaein. Happy Durga Ashtami! Jai Mata Di!

Durga Ashtami 2021 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Goddess Durga shower her blessings upon you and your family. Wish you a Happy Durga Ashtami!

On the day of Durga Ashtami 2021, people will also conduct Sandhi Puja, at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami begins. Devotees believe that on this day, Devi Chamunda appeared at this time to kill the demons Chanda and Munda. We hope that you celebrate a safe and happy Durga Ashtami 2021 at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).