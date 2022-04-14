Puthandu or Tamil New Year 2022 is ALMOST Here. Also known as Varusha Pirappu, Puthandu 2022 takes place on April 14, Thursday. And there are many excited souls who are itching to wish their loved ones in advance. Well, here's a special list of Happy Puthandu 2022 wishes and messages along with beautiful Varusha Pirappu 2022 wishes, Puthandu Nalvalthukal images, Puthandu Vazthukal images, Happy Puthandu 2022 greetings, WhatsApp photos, SMS, GIFs, Tamil New Year images, HD wallpapers and so much more. You can download them all for free online. Tamil New Year 2022 Images & Puthandu HD Wallpapers for Family & Friends: Puthandu Vazthukal GIFs, Wishes, Greetings, Status, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, May You Be Showered With the Divine Blessings of Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Tamil New Year Bring Cheer, Love and Peace in Your Life. May the Divine Power Give You Enough Strength for Tolerating Highs and Lows of Life With Calmness and Patience. Keep Smiling!

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Aspirations, New Hopes, New Dreams, It’s a New Beginning. May All Your Dreams Come True and Give You the Joy That You Always Wished For. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Dawn Is About to Break, to Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey This Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Many Opportunities Your Way, to Explore Every Joy of Life and May Your Resolutions for the Days Ahead Stay Firm, Turning All Your Dreams Into Reality and All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements.

