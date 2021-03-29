As the Holy Week 2021 has already begun, Christians around the world are sharing verses from the Bible, observing fasts and offering prayers. While, this year, because of the pandemic, Churches around the world are hosting live streaming on the days of Holy Week, netizens on Twitter are sharing Holy Monday HD Images, Bible Verses, Prayers and Quotes. View Posts:

Good morning true Maichardnation! A blessed holy monday everyone! #TBADNBoycottMZETxAPT22 pic.twitter.com/ShaOzy3Ffw — maichardbibis 💚 (aldubnation) (@maichardbibis1) March 28, 2021

Have a blessed holy Monday!

Prayer for today: Loving God, thank You for all You’ve done for me. I’m amazed at the great lengths You went to so that I could find joy in You. Amen Holy Monday it is. No matter how busy we are with voting and streaming lets not forget to reflect too. 😊 Goodmorning! pic.twitter.com/bSkfhfMu0n — Jiggliupuff (Nans) ᴵᵁ⁵ 🍀💉🇬🇧 (@JieunRoPH) March 28, 2021

