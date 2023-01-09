List of Festivals and Events Falling on January 1, 2023 (Sunday)

New Year's Day 2023 World Peace Day Global Family Day Thyroid Awareness Month Self-Love Month Universal Hour of Peace Solemnity of Mary Sudan Independence Day National Hangover Day International Public Domain Day Copyright Law Day Commitment Day

