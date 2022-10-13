Happy Karwa Chauth 2022! Also known as Karva Chauth or Karak Chaturthi, this auspicious festival is largely celebrated by married Hindu women all over the world. The observance of this day involves many rituals and it begins with women consuming Sargi before sunrise, which consists of special food items for the fast, and then keeping a day-long fast without even a drop of water till the time the moon rises. Women observe this strict fast to pray to Goddess Parvati for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands. If you’re also observing the fast in Canada, we have curated the Karwa Chauth 2022 moon timings below and also the Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat Puja Subh Muhurat timings for performing Puja rituals in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal.

Get Moonrise Timings in Canada

1. Moonrise in Toronto on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:06 PM

2. Moonrise in Ottawa on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:45 PM

3. Moonrise in Vancouver on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:44 PM

4. Moonrise in Montreal on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:36 PM

Get Karwa Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Toronto - 06:39 PM to 07:56 PM

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Ottawa - 06:23 PM to 07:40 PM

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Vancouver - 06:28 PM to 07:46 PM

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Montreal - 06:14 PM to 07:32 PM

