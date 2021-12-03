Indians commemorate the great revolutionary Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary and remember one of the youngest martyrs today! Born on December 3, 1889, Bose opposed to British Rule in India and fought from the Bengal Presidency in the Indian Independence Movement. He became the second youngest revolutionary after being sentenced to death at the age of 18. As we observe the birth anniversary of Khudiram Bose today, netizens take to social media and remember the inspirational personality for his immense contribution for the country. Check out how they reacted on this memorable day!

Remembering the great revolutionary & one of the youngest martyrs of our nation Khudiram Bose on his Birth anniversary.. 🙏🙏 DD 11#khudirambose #खुदीराम_बोस pic.twitter.com/J0FihMJBgT — दिलीप धनगर टुकराल 🇮🇳 (@Dilip_DhangerHD) December 3, 2021

My tribute to one of the youngest revolutionaries of Indian independence movement Khudiram Bose ji on his Birth anniversary..🙏🙏 #खुदीराम_बोस #KhudiramBose pic.twitter.com/uk6nS5psnd — Monika Singh (@iammonika_singh) December 3, 2021

देश की स्वतंत्रता के लिए मात्र 19 वर्ष की आयु में फांसी के फंदे पर झूलने वाले अमर शहीद खुदीराम बोस की जयंती पर शत्-शत् नमन। pic.twitter.com/tTLP6gTKch — Mahesh Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@maheshk307) December 3, 2021

