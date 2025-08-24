The much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Ganesh idol’s first look will be live-streamed online, allowing devotees from across the world to witness the Mukh Darshan during Ganeshotsav. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, known for drawing massive crowds every year in Mumbai, will be unveiled at the Aagman Sohala celebrations, three days before the festival begins. Devotees can watch the live telecast of the first glimpse of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol on the official YouTube channel of Lalbaugcha Raja starting at 7:00 PM today, August 24. The event is expected to attract thousands of online and offline devotees, celebrating Lord Ganesha's arrival with devotion and grandeur. Devotees can scroll below to watch the live streaming of one of Mumbai's most revered Lord Ganesha idols here. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Date, Time and Live Streaming: Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala To See Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati Bappa Murti Pratham Darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Live Streaming Online

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Aagman Date and Ganpati Bappa Murti First Look Live Streaming Details

*लालबागचा राजा सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळ* *सन : 2025* *वर्ष 92 वे* सालाबादप्रमाणे यंदाही लालबागचा राजा सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळ लालबागच्या राजाचा गणेशोत्सव बुधवार दिनांक 27 ऑगस्ट 2025 ते शनिवार 6 सप्टेंबर 2025 या कालावधीत साजरा करीत आहोत... त्यापुर्वी जगभरातील गणेशभक्तांचे… pic.twitter.com/diYfngnoiw — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) August 24, 2025

