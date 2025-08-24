Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Date, Time and Live Streaming: The grand unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati, is set to be one of the most awaited moments of Ganeshotsav. As per reports, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 first look date is scheduled for August 24, 2025, with a special photo session organised for media representatives at 7:00 PM. Devotees eagerly look forward to the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 first look (Pratham Darshan) of the majestic idol during the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala ceremony, which marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The event will be revealed on the announced date and time, with lakhs of followers across Maharashtra and beyond tuning in via live streaming platforms and social media channels to witness the grandeur. Known as the “Navsacha Raja” (King who fulfils wishes), the Lalbaugcha Raja murti attracts devotees from all walks of life, and the 2025 darshan promises an awe-inspiring design and decoration that continues the legacy of this century-old celebration. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Gate Decoration Videos Go Viral Ahead of First Look of Ganpati Murti and Aagman Sohala Ceremony for Ganeshotsav (Watch Instagram Reels).

The first look date for Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 is scheduled for August 24, 2025, with a special photo session organised for media representatives at 7:00 PM. The darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja will begin on August 27, 2025, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, and continue until September 6, 2025. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal officially announces the first look event and darshan timings, which will be available through live streaming on their official YouTube channel and other platforms.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look LIVE Streaming

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Gate Sees Giant Elephant Head With Crown at Entrance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Savant | YMF Ⓒ (@yourmumbaikarfoodie)

Viral Buzz Around Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Gate Decorations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIKAS KHARWAR (@meramumbai24)

Stunning Front Gate Decoration of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Captures Devotees’ Attention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrasen Singh (@mumbaicha_mulgaa)

As the countdown begins, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 is set to mesmerise millions of devotees with its divine presence and grandeur. The live streaming of the Aagman Sohala will ensure that those unable to visit in person can still be part of this spiritual moment, making it a truly unifying celebration of faith and devotion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).