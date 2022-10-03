Navratri 2022 is coming to an end and one very important part of this festival is watching Ramlila performed by artists. The Navratri celebrations will culminate with Dussehra being celebrated on October 5, Wednesday. Ramlila depicts the life story of Lord Rama as shown in the Ramayana and devotees love to watch the re-enactment of Lord Rama’s life journey performed by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee on the lawns of Delhi’s Red Fort. You can get the Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 8 live streaming online link here. The live telecast performance on the eighth day will begin at 5 pm on October 3, Monday. Ayudha Puja 2022 Date: When Is Maha Navami & Dussehra? Know Shastra Puja Traditions and Significance of the Festival Widely Celebrated in India.

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 6 Live Streaming Online

