Mumbai, September 9: Mumbai has many pandals that are famous of their huge and artistic Ganesh idols. One of the famous pandals is the pandal of Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the first look of Mumbaicha Raja has been unveiled. The Instagram account of the pandal has shared photos of Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh idol. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utsav Ganesha 🇮🇳 ©UG (@utsav_ganesha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)