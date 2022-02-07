As per the Hindu Calendar, Narmada Jayanti is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha. The day is annually observed on 7th February to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Narmada. Devotees take a bath in the holy waters of the river, and this ritual bathing is believed to be equivalent to taking a dip in the Ganga on auspicious days. To celebrate the day, we have curated Happy Narmada Jayanti 2022 messages, hearty wishes, HD wallpapers for your social media posts, and beautiful images of the holy river.

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Narmada Jayanti

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Maa Narmada Jayanti Ki Aap Sabhi ko Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Narmada Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Narmada Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

HD Images For Narmada Jayanti 2022

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Happy Narmada Jayanti Image Reads: Narmada Jayanti

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Status

Narmada Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Narmada Jayanti

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)