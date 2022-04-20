National Banana Day is celebrated every year in the United States on 20th April. The day is observed to celebrate the fruit for all seasons. The day is said to be a mix between April Fools Day and Halloween, and there are many activities that are all about bananas that take place on the occasion. Bananas are not just great fruit but also the subject matter of many funny puns and jokes. So, to celebrate National Banana Day 2022 take a look at some hilarious and cute banana puns. National Garlic Day 2022: 5 Easy and Delicious Dishes Every Garlic Lover Must Try Once (Watch Videos).

Funny Banana Puns And Jokes

Why couldn’t the banana yell high? It could only yellow — josiah (@josiahvogel_) November 20, 2020

What kinda key opens up a banana? A monkey. pic.twitter.com/9LlMUBh3Fc — Special K (@LveLifeuRember) November 20, 2020

what banana say when answer phone? Yellow — Gogo the Gorilla 🦍✪ (@gorillaeatfruit) November 20, 2020

What do you call a banana that likes to dance? A banana shake! 🍌 — TheTejanaMama (@TheTejanaMama) November 21, 2020

What should you do if you see a blue banana? Try and cheer it up. — Dan K (@grumpydannyboy) November 20, 2020

