National Hydration Day 2022 is being observed in the US on June 23, Thursday. But proper hydration is important to lead a healthy life, no matter where you belong to! So, take some inspiration on this special day and start with some very simple and easy to prepare drinks to keep yourself hydrated throughout. Be it Nimbu Paani or Chai, here's a list of five most common drinks that you must surely rely upon for a proper hydrated diet. Olympic Day 2022: Know The Date, Significance, History & Theme of the Sports & Health Celebration Day!

Nimbu Paani or Lemon Water or Lemonade

Chai or Tea

Fruit Juice

Buttermilk

Nariyal Paani or Coconut Water

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)