Individuals worldwide celebrate a promising New Year 2024 with resolutions and aspirations. As the clock ticked 12 am, people gathered in huge numbers in Mumbai's Gateway of India and Delhi's Connaught Place to welcome the New Year 2024 and bid farewell to 2023. A stunning display of fireworks was displayed in Goa to celebrate the New Year 2024. Several videos of New Year 2024 celebrations have surfaced on social media. New Year's Eve 2023 Images & Happy New Year 2024 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Fireworks in Goa

#WATCH | New Year 2024 celebration fireworks in Goa pic.twitter.com/KLPpqggsHf — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year 2024

#WATCH Maharashtra: People gather at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome the New Year pic.twitter.com/TpqNNOGp6g — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year

#WATCH | Delhi: People in huge crowds welcome the new year 2024 at Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/YL8P2ALyvC — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)