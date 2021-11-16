List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 15, 2021:
1. Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2021
2. Tulsi Vivah 2021
3. Jharkhand Foundation Day
4. National Drummer Day
5. National Recycling Day
6. National Raisin Bran Cereal Day
7. National Philanthropy Day
8. Steve Irwin Day
9. National Clean Out Your Fridge Day
10. America Recycles Day
11. National Bundt Day
12. Odd Socks Day
13. Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
14. I Love to Write Day
15. Geography Awareness Week
16. National Young Readers Week
17. Book Week Scotland
18. American Education Week
