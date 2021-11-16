List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 15, 2021:

1. Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2021

2. Tulsi Vivah 2021

3. Jharkhand Foundation Day

4. National Drummer Day

5. National Recycling Day

6. National Raisin Bran Cereal Day

7. National Philanthropy Day

8. Steve Irwin Day

9. National Clean Out Your Fridge Day

10. America Recycles Day

11. National Bundt Day

12. Odd Socks Day

13. Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

14. I Love to Write Day

15. Geography Awareness Week

16. National Young Readers Week

17. Book Week Scotland

18. American Education Week

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)