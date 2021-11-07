List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 8, 2021:

Nagula Chavithi International Day of Radiology 2021 Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 Intersex Day of Remembrance National STEM Day National Parents as Teachers Day World Orphans Day National Harvey Wallbanger Day National Dunce Day National Cappuccino Day International Tongue Twister Day Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day Abet and Aid Punsters Day Global Entrepreneurship Week World Kindness Week

