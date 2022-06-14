Rath Yatra, Ratha Jatra or Ratha Yatra is a Hindu festival widely celebrated in the Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha, India. The occasion is also known as the Chariot Festival or Car Festival, which involves a procession of thousands of devotees. Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via His maternal aunt's home Mausi Maa Temple near Saradha Bali, Puri. The sacred procession has a chariot with deities God Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra. The beautiful deula-shaped chariot also had Lord Jagannath's weapon, Sudarshana Chakra. The most revered festival of Rath Yatra 2022 commences on Friday, 1 July and Return Car Festival or Bahuda Jatra falls on Saturday, 9 July. To learn about the traditions, importance and celebration of the festivals of chariots, continue reading. Odisha Tourism: Ramchandi Beach Konark in State Paving Way For Eco-Retreats in India.

Ratha Yatra Traditions & Significance

The annual festival of Chariots is celebrated at Odisha's Puri during Ashadha Masa, the third month of the Odia Calendar. Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath is taken out on the second day of the waxing phase of the moon. The three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are first lined on the shrine's entrance known as Lion's gate. The procession is then carried to the Gundicha Temple with priests and devotees wearing colourful clothes and dancing to the beats of music. Snana Yatra 2022 Photos & Videos: See Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra During Dhadi Pahandi and Dhwaja Bandha Rituals on Debasnana Purnima From Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

On the way, the golden chariot waits near the crematorium of Bhakta Salabega, a Muslim devout to pay him tribute. While returning from the Gundicha temple after seven days, the chariot again stops at Mausi Maa Temple, where devotees offer God Jagnnath's favourite pancake Poda Pitha. The deities are attired in gold ornaments and worshipped on the chariots after returning, and this celebration is known as 'Suna Besha'. Lord Jagannath's Rath is called Nandighosha, which is about 44 feet tall and has 16 wheels. The three chariots are drawn by a multitude of devotees on the bada danda. The chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are newly constructed yearly with the wood of specified trees like phassi, dhausa, etc. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is considered a symbol of 'Sandhini Sakti'; therefore, a touch of the holy structure would confer the compassion and energy of the God on His devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).