Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it gets ready for a major occasion - the consecration of Lord Ram in the Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present to inaugurate the temple and supervise the consecration of Ram Lala on January 22, which only happens to be a little over two weeks away. There's a festival vibe throughout the city, and people nationwide look forward to the auspicious occasion. Meanwhile, a stunning song by up-and-coming artist Swasti Mehul heightens the anticipation. Her devotional song to Lord Ram has gained immense popularity and won the hearts of many, including Prime Minister Modi, who tweeted his admiration for it. "If you listen to this Bhajan of Swasti Ji once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. It fills the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions", PM Modi wrote in the caption of a recent tweet while sharing the song via his official X handle. PM Narendra Modi Shares Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev and Manoj Muntashir’s Song Dedicated to Lord Ram Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony.

New Ram Bhajan 2024 Video Tweeted by PM Modi

स्वस्ति जी का ये भजन एक बार सुन लें तो लंबे समय तक कानों में गूंजता रहता है। आंखों को आंसुओं से, मन को भावों से भर देता है। #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/0nD3XmAbzk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)