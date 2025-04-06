Ram Navami, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, will be celebrated with an extraordinary event today, April 6. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will take the audience on a devotional experience with his special narration of evocative stories of the Ram Katha, which will be streamed on JioHotstar. The event will allow devotees across the country to take part in the spiritual journey from the comfort of their homes. Today, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Amitabh Bachchan will narrate the divine story of Lord Ram. He will also host an interactive session with children, thereby showcasing select stories in an engaging and relatable manner. Watch Amitabh Bachchan's mesmerizing narration of Ram Katha live from Ayodhya on JioHotstar on the occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2025: Amitabh Bachchan to Narrate Stories from 'Ram Katha' Live on JioHotstar; Know Time and Streaming Details (Watch Video).

Watch 'Ram Katha' With Amitabh Bachchan on JioHotstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

