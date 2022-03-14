Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of Holi celebrations when devotees offer powder gulal and flower petals to God Vishwanath or Lord Shiva. The auspicious festival is widely observed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple. As per Hindu belief, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on Mahashivratri, and gauna which is a ritual associated with marriage was performed on Rangbhari Ekadasi. The colorful celebration has already begun in Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan, Mathura. Social media users also took to Twitter to share HD Images of the possession of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, greetings, messages, and quotes. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022 Tweets

Rangbhari ekadashi today, the gauna utsav of gauri, when she steps into the city of kashi as a bride of the lord. pic.twitter.com/9NNNyuQ04y — utkarsh (@gorakhvacha) March 13, 2022

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022 Celebration

Happy Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022 Messages

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022 Greetings

Aap sabhi ko Rangbhari ekadashi ki hardik shubhkamnaye .. Jai Bholenath... pic.twitter.com/OrkZhHGI25 — Neelam Singh Artist (@NeelamS29905338) March 14, 2022

