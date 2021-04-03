India on Saturday remembered Sam Manekshaw on his birth anniversary today. Manekshaw, born on April 3, 1914, was the Field Marshal who scripted India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. He spent a glorious military career that spanned over four decades and participated in five different wars.

Check the tweets here:

Remembering #SamBahadur #IndianArmy pays tributes to Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, MC, on his 107th Birth Anniversary. His distinguished military career spanned four decades & five wars. He was #COAS of #IndianArmy during the India - Pakistan War of 1971. pic.twitter.com/VzTvX78oAa — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 3, 2021

We salute Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - one of the finest military leaders, a strategist par excellence and a true leader who earned the respect of even the enemies - on his 107th birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/vunjm9KQa2 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 3, 2021

Remembering ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ji on his birth anniversary. The Man behind India’s victory against the war with Pakistan in 1971.#sammanekshaw pic.twitter.com/LWD5QIoZ0E — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 3, 2021

