Saudi Arabia is set to observe Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Shab-e-Miraj, Lailat al Miraj and Isra and Miraj, on February 18, which is 27th day of Rajab month. On the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj 2023, a section of Muslims send wishes, greetings, SMSs, messages and images to their near ones, and put WhatsApp status too. Shab-e-Miraj is also known as the Night of Ascent. It marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad from Mecca to what the Quran describes as "the farthest mosque in Jerusalem" where he ascended to heaven. If you are looking for Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak 2023 wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp status and photos, we have everything for you below. Shab-e-Miraj 2023: From Date in India to History and Significance, Here's Everything About 'The Night of Ascent'.

Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Greeting: May Allah's Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak Greeting: Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

