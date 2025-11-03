It is reported that the Bengaluru city corporation has decided to pay INR 250 to anyone who records and shares videos of people throwing garbage in public places. According to a report in NDTV, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) under its special drive will pay people who record and share videos of "litter bugs", people who dump garbage on the streets and public places. It is learnt that the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will give a reward of INR 250 to those who share the videos. Citizens can share the videos via WhatsApp and an app. A formal announcement regarding the same is expected later today. This comes days after the Greater Bengaluru Authority launched the "Garbage Dumping Festival" in which the civic workers deliberately dumped garbage in front of 218 households and collected INR 2.8 lakh as a fine. Bengaluru New Anti-Litter Drive: BSWML Dumps Garbage Outside 200 Homes in Bold Crackdown Against Habitual Litterbugs, Video Surfaces.

Get Rs 250 Reward for Sharing Videos of 'Litter Bugs' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru city corporation has decided to pay ₹250 to anyone who records & shares videos of people throwing garbage in public places . Videos can be shared via WhatsApp and an app. A parallel campaign is in place to return garbage to the doorstep of litterbugs & impose fines.… pic.twitter.com/AiDyO1Fb1X — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)