Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shivakumara Swami on his birth anniversary today, Apri 1. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu made unparalleled contributions towards community service. "His work in education, healthcare and social welfare has touched millions of lives, and set a profound example of dedication and humanitarian service. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society," PM Modi's post on X read. Shivakumara Swami was a prominent Lingayat scholar, educator and spiritual leader of the famous Siddaganga Matha. PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Ceremony in Mumbai Marking 90 Years of RBI.

PM Modi Bows to His Holiness Sivakumara Swamigalu

Tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He has made unparalleled contributions towards community service, embodying the true spirit of selflessness and compassion. His work in education, healthcare and social welfare has touched millions… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024

