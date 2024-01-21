Renowned artist Vishal Mishra has recently released a new devotional song titled ‘Ram Aayenge’. The song is a heartfelt Shree Ram Bhajan that aims to guide listeners towards enlightenment. The music video accompanying the song is available for viewing, providing a visual representation of the spiritual journey the song encapsulates. The song’s message is clear: let Lord Rama guide you to the lights. Fans and devotees alike are encouraged to watch the video and immerse themselves in the spiritual experience that ‘Ram Aayenge’ offers. German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Sings ‘Ram Aayenge’ Song, Soulful Rendition of Ram Bhajan Goes Viral.

Ram Aayenge by Vishal Mishra

