Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 began on 31 August; it reached its fourth day on 3 September. Devotees celebrate the pious festival with great zeal in different shrines devoted to the Lord Ganesha. In Maharashtra, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir is greatly revered by the folks. The temple has a small mandap with the shrine for Siddhi Vinayak. To watch the live streaming of all the religious temple ceremonies, check the YouTube link below. Note that for all the ten days of the Ganeshotsav 2022, the morning Kakad Aart will begin from 5.00 am to 5.30 am, and Shree Darshan will start from 6.00 am to the afternoon at 12.00 pm. Watch the live broadcast of Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan by clicking on the hyperlink: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals

Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan Broadcast:

