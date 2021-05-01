The famous Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, has been illuminated on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Amritsar's Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) illuminated on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur pic.twitter.com/oBQOtPZBn6 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

