Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, began for the first time in Sri Lanka's Trincomalee region on Saturday, January 6, 2024. While security has been beefed up in the region, more than 200 bulls are expected to participate in the event. Moreover, the event was inaugurated by Senthil Thondaman, the Governor of Eastern Province and Malaysian MP M. Saravanan. Jallikattu Gets SC Nod: Supreme Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Law Allowing Bull Taming Sport.

Sri Lanka Hosts Traditional Bull Taming Sports Jallikattu for First Time

#WATCH | Sri Lanka's first Jallikattu event began at Trincomalee today. 200 bulls are expected to participate here. More than 100 police personnel are deployed for security. The event was inaugurated by Senthil Thondaman, the Governor of Eastern Province and Malaysian MP M.… pic.twitter.com/zkxtzwINB2 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

