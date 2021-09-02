Teachers' Day is celebrated by millions in India every year on September 5. The day is observed to honour the presence of teachers in our society. On the special day, teachers can be appreciated for their contribution to society in various ways. However, one can present a beautiful DIY greeting card to express their love for their favourite teacher. Thus, here we have listed a few tutorial videos of easy DIY beautiful handmade Teachers' Day cards, pop-up cards which one can gift to their favourite mentor. Take a look at the videos:

Easy Handmade Card Ideas

DIY Greeting Card

Pop-Up Greeting Card Ideas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)